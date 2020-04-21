Left Menu
Commerce min relaxes timeline for filling SSR probe application for anti-dumping

A company or association can file an application for sunset review (SSR) probe 180 days prior to the date of expiry of an anti-dumping duty imposed on an item, according to a trade notice of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). Earlier this timeline was 270 days' prior to the date of expiry of an anti-dumping duty.

A company or an association files an application before the DGTR, under the commerce ministry, for conducting a probe against dumping of goods from any country. If found that the dumping of goods is impacting domestic industry, the directorate recommends imposition of antidumping duty. "The petition/application may, however, be accepted up to 180 days prior to the date of expiry of the measure, provided the Designated Authority is satisfied with the genuineness of the difficulty faced by the domestic industry in meeting the deadline of 270 days," DGTR said in a trade notice.

The DGTR, it said, can further relax the timeline up to 120 days prior to the expiry of the measure, in "rare cases" on account of "exceptional circumstances". The directorate said it has been observed that the prescription of time limit for filing the SSR application, i.e. either 270 days or 240 days prior to expiry of measure with justification of delay, has brought a reasonable degree of discipline and has resulted in the SSR application being filed well before the expiry of the measure. "However, representations are often received from the domestic industry that on account of unavoidable circumstances, they are unable to adhere to the prescribed timeline of minimum 240 days prior to expiry of measure, in certain situations,"it said. To redress this grievance of the industry, the DGTR has provided the relaxation of 180 days.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters..

