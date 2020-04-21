Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAMAI urges govt to postpone TDS deduction, EPF contribution for service sector SMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:41 IST
IAMAI urges govt to postpone TDS deduction, EPF contribution for service sector SMEs

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday urged the government to postpone TDS deduction and put on hold EPF contribution by employers and employees of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the service sector for six months so that these companies can retain employees while giving maximum cash salaries to them. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) noted that SMEs are one of the largest employers in India, each employing anywhere between 50-1,000 employees, and drive the service sector.

For a developing nation like India, where the labour is abundant and capital is scarce, SMEs are a major source of employment for millions of people, it said in a release. "Considering the current health crisis and lockdown, many of these companies may have to resort to salary cuts, which will have a larger impact on the employees. In order to mitigate the impact, IAMAI suggests that TDS, EPF and ESIC should be postponed for six months," IAMAI said.

The sector is managing the employees and workforce without any continuous revenue stream and uncertainty about the future, the industry body said. According to IAMAI, these steps will reduce the burden on corporates and at the same time take care of the immediate cash requirement of the employees.

It suggested that deduction of tax from the salary be postponed for a period of six months. "The deduction can be resumed once the cashflow becomes regular and consistent. This will help the workforce to use the entire salary without any deductions in this uncertain period," it explained.

The industry association, which counts among its members names such as Google, Facebook, Indiamart, Paisabazaar and others, also suggested that contribution to EPF by the employer and employee be put on hold for an interim period of six months till the demand and business is regular and cash flow is managed. "...the employees and employer's contribution to the Employee State Insurance Corporation Scheme be put on hold for the next six months," it added.

IAMAI said while the plea to continue payrolls even during such downtime is well appreciated by the industry, the businesses are bound to face some critical cash flow crunches which too needs to be given due consideration. "A critical cash lock-in for Indian businesses including the digital sector is the pending tax returns/input tax credit with the exchequer. The tax return credits in some cases are pending for the last couple of fiscals. Such pending dues create operational challenges for small businesses and start-ups, especially during such crises," it said.

Releasing these pending dues is a critical requirement to ensure these businesses remain afloat and are not forced to lay-off employees and therefore, the appeal to the authorities is to speed up tax returns for businesses and corporates at the earliest, IAMAI added. The association requested the government to enable and restructure the laws and acts which help in reducing the costs and result in minimum outflows for corporates with respect to employees cost.

This also will help the employees with maximum inflow of money to survive these bad times, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...

Pandemic to provoke worst ever recession in LatAm: UN

Latin America is set for its worst ever recession with a fall in GDP of 5.3 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a UN body said TuesdayThe United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said the last time...

Senior UK official: PM Johnson to stick to Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline

The top official at Britains foreign ministry said on Tuesday that he expected Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stick to the existing end of December deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The government has repe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020