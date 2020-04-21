Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab cuts fuel expense entitlements of depts by 25 pc

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:01 IST
Punjab cuts fuel expense entitlements of depts by 25 pc

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced cost-cutting measures, including an immediate 25 per cent reduction in existing entitlements for petroleum product expenses of all government departments. However, the frontline departments of health, medical education, police, food and agriculture are exempted from this reduction, an official statement said here. The reduction will remain in force till the Department of Finance resubmits its proposal to review the vehicle entitlements, vehicle models and Petrol/Diesel limits for the consideration of the chief minister.

The decision was taken at a video conference meeting of the sub-committee on finance, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who stressed on an exit strategy, pointing out that the state could not be kept under lockdown indefinitely. The report of the 20-member expert committee working on the strategy is expected this week. Amid concerns expressed by Finance Minister Manpreet Badal over the "critical fiscal situation" in the state in the light of all revenue receipts "drying up", the meeting decided that tough decisions needed to be taken, as an interim measure, to help the state tide over these difficult times.

The meeting also decided that the norms and expenditure on security of people not holding public office any longer/have never held public office would be reviewed by May 15 to decide on possible cuts on this count, the statement said. It may be recalled that the security of several protected persons in the state, including the Chief Minister, has already been cut down to divert police personnel to curfew enforcement and Covid relief duties. In another step to generate the revenue, all the Administrative Departments in the state have been asked to deposit the balances available with the Societies under them in the state treasury by April 30.

There are around 40 such societies functional in various departments, the statement said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked the Health Department to prepare a comprehensive budget for COVID related expenditure. It was decided that the Department of Finance, after meeting requirements of Health and Medical Education Departments, as also the requirements of relief and rehabilitation, would provide for committed liabilities only till June 30, 2020, and the fiscal position of the State would be reviewed again in the first week of June 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020