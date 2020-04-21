Italian bond yields reach levels hit before ECB emergency programme

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:53 IST
Italian bonds extended their sell-off on Tuesday, pushing yields to levels not seen since the European Central Bank's announcement of emergency bond purchases. The Italian government is working on a new stimulus package worth at least 50 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

Still, Conte also said he did not believe European Union leaders would reach a final solution over how to help the bloc's economies recover from the coronavirus crisis when they meet by video conference on Thursday. This accelerated the sell-off in the country's bonds, which had already hit one-month highs in earlier trade.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 21 basis points in late trade to 2.17%, the highest since March 18, when the ECB announced its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) after trading hours. The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year bond yields - effectively the risk premium that the Southern European country pays on its debt - rose 32 bps to 264 bps, the highest since March 19 and very close to pre-PEPP levels.

That undoes much of the benefits from the ECB's emergency measures for Italy, which had seen its borrowing costs dampened after the 750 billion euro purchase scheme was announced. Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, as euro zone politicians have failed to agree to jointly issue debt to counter the economic slump.

Without joint debt issuance, Italy and other highly indebted euro zone states would have to take on even more debt to finance stimulus measures to tackle the coronavirus impact, which has raised concerns about debt sustainability. Italian bonds were more broadly under pressure in a risk-averse trading session, which German bund yields lower as investors stuck with safer assets following a plunge in crude oil prices and nervousness about the speed at which economies will be able to recover after lockdowns are lifted.

They were also under pressure with the sovereign sold a hefty 16 billion euros of bonds via a syndication. Bond yields tend to rise ahead of a new sale as investors make room for the new supply, particularly when it offers attractive pricing relative to a borrower's outstanding bonds.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

