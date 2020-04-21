Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:30 IST
Business briefs 3

Grocery delivery platform bigbasket on Tuesday said it has started a campaign through ImpactGuru.com to raise funds worth Rs 30 lakh for providing nutritious meals to families affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. The funds will be routed to KVN Foundation, a not-for-profit social impact start-up, to cover over 30 lakh meals as part of their 'FeedMyCity' initiative, a statement said. The Foundation aims to provide freshly cooked nutritious meals to needy families in five cities – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, and Chennai, it added.

"Countless poor families have been affected and are forced to sleep hungry. The fundraiser will help people to contribute towards this cause. Through the campaign, bigbasket is looking at raising an amount of INR 30 lakh to feed the families affected," the statement said. * * * * * Rapid Delivery ventures into door-step deliveries of essentials Courier delivery firm Rapid Delivery has launched an online marketplace to cater to the requirement of essential items of citizens. "Providing door-step deliveries during the lockdown, Rapid Delivery is the first-ever courier company to venture into the aggregation and delivery of essentials like grocery, medicines, pulses and COVID-19 gear," the company said in a statement. Set up in 2016, Rapid Delivery is a logistics and courier solutions company specialising in the e-commerce space. The company has aggregated multiple vendors on its platform, it said, adding that it is also making fresh vegetables and fruits available. * * * * * Hitachi Vantara launches new virtual storage platform Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, on Tuesday launched a new virtual storage platform for mid-size enterprises.

The platform lowers data storage costs and simplifies data infrastructure management for enterprises, a statement said. With data volumes forecast to rise to 23 per cent and data storage budgets growing only 10 per cent on average, mid-size enterprises urgently need solutions to reduce storage costs, it added.

"Our new VSP E990 with Hitachi Ops Center completes our portfolio for midsize enterprises, putting AIOps to work harder for our customers so they can work smarter for theirs," Hitachi Vantara President Digital Infrastructure Brian Householder said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gambit Esports withdraw from WePlay! Pushka League

Gambit Esports withdrew from the WePlay Pushka League and were replaced by FlyToMoon. In announcing their decision Tuesday on Twitter, Gambit Esports referred to their disappointing play at ESL One Los Angeles Online. They were eliminated i...

Officials link 7 Wisconsin virus cases to in-person voting

Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The A...

World Bank tells G20: Pandemic threatens food security of poor nations

The poorest countries in the world face food insecurity and malnutrition due to the coronavirus pandemic, a drop in foreign exchange earnings, export restrictions and the breakdown of supply chains, a senior World Bank official said on Tues...

Central team visits Pune coronavirus hotspots, facilities

A three-member central team on Tuesday visited coronavirus hotspots in the city and also inspected medical and quarantine facilities as part of an exercise to take stock of the COVID-19 situation here. The three-member inter-ministerial cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020