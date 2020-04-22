Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam increases April white rice exports quota to 500,000 tonnes

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:18 IST
Vietnam increases April white rice exports quota to 500,000 tonnes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnam has decided to raise its white rice export quota for April to 500,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

The extra 100,000 tonnes is the rice that had been transported to ports prior to March 24, when the government announced a ban on rice exports to make sure the country has sufficient food to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 10, the government said it would allow the export of 400,000 tonnes of white rice this month. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting the export plan for May and will submit it to the government by April 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...

Wuhan embraces Yangtze River as virus-hit city reopens

Bathed in golden late-afternoon light, Chen Enting snapped a photo of his ticket to commemorate his first ferry ride across the Yangtze River after a 76-day quarantine ended in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began. The reop...

Jump in cases on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki

Japanese officials said Wednesday that 33 crew members on a docked cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus in one day of testing after the first case from the ship was reported. The Italian-operated Costa Atlantica has been docked i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020