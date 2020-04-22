Vietnam increases April white rice exports quota to 500,000 tonnes

Vietnam has decided to raise its white rice export quota for April to 500,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

The extra 100,000 tonnes is the rice that had been transported to ports prior to March 24, when the government announced a ban on rice exports to make sure the country has sufficient food to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 10, the government said it would allow the export of 400,000 tonnes of white rice this month. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting the export plan for May and will submit it to the government by April 25.

