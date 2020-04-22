Left Menu
Parablu Launches BluVault for Microsoft Office 365 to Enable Simple and Reliable SaaS Data Backup

Cloud-to-Cloud backup solutions to help organizations stay regulatorily compliant and fight insider threats BANGALORE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move calculated to make a dent in the data protection landscape, leading data management solutions vendor, Parablu, today announced the launch of their SaaS backup solution - BluVault for Microsoft Office 365. Parablu's BluVault for Office 365 enables secure cloud backup and recovery, and lets enterprises create a redundant copy of their SaaS data assets. This solution is designed to provide additional options in protecting enterprise data in Microsoft Office 365 by making secondary copies to an Azure cloud target with complete security and privacy. This scalable solution helps organizations stay compliant with data regulations like GDPR, SOX, HIPAA, and others, while also providing a solid defense against ransomware and insider threats. "The offering is designed as a SaaS service, that will backup Microsoft Office 365 data and will take advantage of Parablu's tight integration with Azure Blob Storage and tiering. BluVault leverages Parablu's BluKrypt technology, stores all data in a secure container that is created within securely in Azure Blob Storage, and guarantees zero-knowledge privacy by using strong encryption with a strict segregation of duties," said, Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu. BluVault for Office 365 is designed to protect data such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, by making a safe copy of these assets outside the Office 365 cloud. The backups are automatic, scheduled, incremental in nature, and require no on-premise infrastructure. "As cloud and mobility have become prevalent over the last several years, data that was traditionally on-premise has now moved into SaaS cloud platforms", said Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "ISVs like Parablu provide added options and extend value to Microsoft Azure and Office 365 with their BluVault solution." Parablu already supplies mission critical solutions to industry leading organizations, in the form of BluVault, their secure endpoint backup solution. With this newly launched offering, Parablu is extending their highly acclaimed backup capabilities to Microsoft Office 365.

About Parablu Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. Parablu's suite of products includes BluVault, BluSync™, BluDrive, and BluKrypt™- Secure Storage Container. Learn more at www.parablu.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157849/Parablu_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

