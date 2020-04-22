Left Menu
Growatt ranked No.1 inverter supplier in India, which added over 2.2GW in rooftop solar capacity

22-04-2020
SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt took 18% of the market share for the rooftop sector, ranking first among India's inverter suppliers, according to the Annual India Solar Report Card released recently by JMK Research & Analytics. Earlier last year, Growatt was among the TOP 3 suppliers of string inverter in India according to Mercom's India Solar Market Leaderboard. It was also the NO.1 solar rooftop inverter supplier in India solar rooftop map released by BRIDGE TO INDIA. 2.2 GW of solar capacity was added to the Indian rooftop sector in 2019 according to Annual India Solar Report Card released recently by JMK Research & Analytics. The research company has lowered its expectation of rooftop solar installation capacity in 2020 to 2GW amid the lockdown situation in India due to coronavirus pandemic.

Growatt entered the Indian market eight years ago and its growth momentum has been very strong ever since. Along with its competitive and reliable products, the company has built an extensive service network to provide efficient onsite and remote services across India. Its service team has also been actively providing product and technical training for clients. "We'd like to thank our clients and customers for trusting Growatt. Looking ahead this year, we'll continue to work closely with them to overcome the difficulties caused by COVID19 pandemic. In the long run, we have unwavering confidence in the potential of Indian solar market," commented Rucas Wang, Growatt Regional Director.

