RICS appoints Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of management board

RICS, a global body to promote professionalism and standards in the real estate sector, has appointed Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of its management board

Savills is a leading global property consultant. In a statement, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said the role of the management board is to inform and oversee RICS’ affairs under delegated authority from the governing council, the highest governing body within the organisation. "Anurag, a well-known industry figurehead in India joins an esteemed group of international colleagues on this board. The board is comprised of non-members (independent), members of RICS, and RICS Executives," it said

Nimish Gupta, MD, South Asia - RICS said “Given Anurag’s expertise and knowledge of the sector, I am sure he will contribute extensively in equipping the RICS to meet the future needs of our profession and in enabling us to become a truly sustainable professional body, fit for the 21st century.” Commenting on his appointment, Mathur said “The built environment sector is playing an increasingly important role across the world with deep linkages to businesses, government, environment and people. "I do believe that RICS is positioned quite uniquely and can make a crucial difference towards the progression of this sector, globally.” PTI MJH ANSANS

