Left Menu
Development News Edition

RICS appoints Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of management board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:26 IST
RICS appoints Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of management board

RICS, a global body to promote professionalism and standards in the real estate sector, has appointed Savills India CEO Anurag Mathur as member of its management board

Savills is a leading global property consultant. In a statement, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said the role of the management board is to inform and oversee RICS’ affairs under delegated authority from the governing council, the highest governing body within the organisation. "Anurag, a well-known industry figurehead in India joins an esteemed group of international colleagues on this board. The board is comprised of non-members (independent), members of RICS, and RICS Executives," it said

Nimish Gupta, MD, South Asia - RICS said “Given Anurag’s expertise and knowledge of the sector, I am sure he will contribute extensively in equipping the RICS to meet the future needs of our profession and in enabling us to become a truly sustainable professional body, fit for the 21st century.” Commenting on his appointment, Mathur said “The built environment sector is playing an increasingly important role across the world with deep linkages to businesses, government, environment and people. "I do believe that RICS is positioned quite uniquely and can make a crucial difference towards the progression of this sector, globally.” PTI MJH ANSANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On Earth Day, calls grow to treat shock of coronavirus with 'green recovery'

As the world marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, calls were growing for governments to treat the shock of the coronavirus with green recovery packages to spur a shift to a low-carbon future.Although many countries remain ...

Islamic Centre of India urges Muslim community to pray at home during Ramzan, avoid gatherings

The Islamic Centre of India on Wednesday urged community members to observe Ramzan rituals while staying indoors and to pray that the battle with coronavirus gets over soon.The Islamic Centre also made announcements to the Muslims community...

Peru launches fund to support virus-hit football clubs

Perus football federation has said it will set up a million-dollar fund to help first and second division clubs counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We have received the green light from CONMEBOL to dedicate the funds i...

Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions

Irans Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said it put the Islamic Republics first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space programme with a surprise launch that came amid wider tensions wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020