Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:56 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

The board of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise capital through issuance of 6.5 crore shares. According to the current price of its shares, sale of 6.5 crore shares will entail raising up to Rs 7,500 crore.

The capital raising may help the bank's promoter group led by its chief executive Uday Kotak reduce its holding in the bank to comply with a plan mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As part of the bank's plan approved by the RBI, the lender is required to get down the promoters' stake to 26 per cent from the over 30 per cent held as of December 2019. The approval involves sale of 6.50 crore shares of a face value of Rs 5 each either through a private placement of shares, a follow-on public offering (FPO), qualified institutions placement (QIP) or a combination thereof, the bank told stock exchanges.

The markets have been very volatile because of the coronavirus pandemic and there are also questions about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic in India, with many analysts predicting a contraction in the economy. In a recent report, global ratings agency Standard & Poor's said Kotak Mahindra Bank can weather the challenges which will be posed by the infections and affirmed its rating on the lender.

"The bank will be able to withstand our current expectations of a deterioration in operating conditions over the next 12-24 months. This is due to its above-industry-average risk management, earnings and capitalization buffers, and improving funding profile," the rating agency had said. The bank had last raised core capital in 2017, when it raised Rs 5,800 crore through the QIP route.

Its shares were trading 1.86 per cent up at Rs 1,151.50 apiece on the BSE at 1315 hrs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Cloud brightening' experiment may help cool Great Barrier Reef

Researchers trying to save the Great Barrier Reef are attempting to cool the unusually warm sea temperatures using cloud brightening, a geoengineering technique designed to reflect more of the suns rays away from the Earth. The team is spra...

Policeman injured in stone pelting by vegetable vendors in Aligarh

A policeman was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at a police party trying to impose lockdown measures after the break period in the old city area here on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place in Bhojpura l...

COVID-19: Govt paves way for return of stuck seafarers to homes, issues guidelines for crew change

The government has come out with guidelines for change of crew at Indian ports, a move that will put an end to hardships faced by stuck seafarers and pave way for them to return to their homesUnder the standard operating procedure SOP, any ...

On Earth Day, calls grow to treat shock of coronavirus with 'green recovery'

As the world marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, calls were growing for governments to treat the shock of the coronavirus with green recovery packages to spur a shift to a low-carbon future.Although many countries remain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020