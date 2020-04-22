Left Menu
Power min asks states to allow construction activities at thermal, hydro plants outside municipal limits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:14 IST
The power ministry has asked states to allow construction activities at thermal and hydro power plants falling outside the municipal corporation limits during the lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed construction of hydro power plants outside the municipal limits in the states from April 20 in its directive issued on April 15, 2020. The Centre has given some relaxations in the lockdown guidelines based on assessment of the situation in different areas across the country. In an advisory to states, the Ministry of Power stated, "It is requested to allow the construction activities in thermal/hydro power generation projects outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities as per para 16(i) of the MHA order on April 15." The ministry also asked the stated to allow the intrastate and interstate movement of construction materials, equipment, spares and consumables, etc, for these under construction power projects

The resumption of project works at sites may be carried out while taking all mandatory precautions and norms of social distancing as well the advisories issued by MHA and Ministry of Health and Family welfare from time to time with regard to Covid-19, the ministry stated in its advisory issued to states on April 20, 2020. The advisory has been issued to all the state/UT secretaries of power, district magistrates, police commissioners/ superintendent of police and CEOs of urban local bodies (ULBs) of all states and UTs in the country.

