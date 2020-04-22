COVID-19: SAIL distributes masks, food packets in rural mining areas

Steel Authority of India on Wednesday said it has distributed masks and food packets in in remote villages of Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, besides creating awareness among them to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "Raw Materials Division, Mines played a vital role in mass awareness development, distribution of masks, sanitisers and food items among villagers. Under RMD's CSR initiative, more than 9,000 masks were given to different villages of the three states," the company said in a statement.

The steel major's RMD-supported women self-employment centres in many villages made 5,000 masks in just four days, it said. "Mines hospitals have also readied isolation wards on war-footing to meet primary requirement of any COVID-19 case, and a team of doctors and paramedics are made ready to handle exigencies with special care," SAIL said.

