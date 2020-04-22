Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SAIL distributes masks, food packets in rural mining areas

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:38 IST
COVID-19: SAIL distributes masks, food packets in rural mining areas

Steel Authority of India on Wednesday said it has distributed masks and food packets in in remote villages of Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, besides creating awareness among them to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "Raw Materials Division, Mines played a vital role in mass awareness development, distribution of masks, sanitisers and food items among villagers. Under RMD's CSR initiative, more than 9,000 masks were given to different villages of the three states," the company said in a statement.

The steel major's RMD-supported women self-employment centres in many villages made 5,000 masks in just four days, it said. "Mines hospitals have also readied isolation wards on war-footing to meet primary requirement of any COVID-19 case, and a team of doctors and paramedics are made ready to handle exigencies with special care," SAIL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-bas...

Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Canadas Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.The telecom operators revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 5 to C3.42 billion ...

Total of 69 UK health service staff have died of coronavirus

A total of 69 people who worked for Britains National Health Service have died of COVID-19 while the number of staff in care homes for the elderly who have died from the disease is not known, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday....

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its financial forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020