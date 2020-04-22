Left Menu
Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES OILS :- (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1350.00 Kardi Expeller 1100.00 Sesame Expeller ---- Sunflower Exp. 850.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 845.00 Refined Palm Oil 755.00 Soyabean Ref. 845.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude ---- Rapeseed Ref. ---- Rapeseed Exp. ---- Copra white ---- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA ---- Rice Bran 820.00 Linseed 920.00 Castor Comm. 868.00 F.S.G. 878.00 F.S.G.Kandla 858.00 Mowra ---- Neem ---- Karanji ----DEOILED CAKES :- (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr ----- Sesame Extr ----- Cottonseed Extr ----- Undec Cottonseed 23000.00 Rice Bran Extr. ----- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. ----- Soyameal 48% 33391.00 Castor Extr. -----OIL SEEDS :- (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6750.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 ---- Gr. Javas 60/70 ---- Gr Javas 70/80 ---- Gr.Javas 80/90 ---- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10300.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9200.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4190.00 Castorseed Disa ---- Castorseed Hyderabad ---- All above rates are net of GST

