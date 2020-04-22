Left Menu
TVS hands over 3,000 PPE& 10,000 N-95 masks to Karnataka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:38 IST
The TVS Motor Company on Wednesdayhanded over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and10,000 N95 masks to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappaas "as partof their proactive measures to support the government towardscontaining COVID-19." The company said in a statement that it has regularlybeen distributing face masks, disposable hand gloves andpacked meals for essential care workers, including policepersonnel, healthcare workers and migrants in Bengaluru

TVS Motor has also deployed vehicles with disinfectantsto prevent the spread of virus in the outskirts of Bengaluru,the statement said.

