Trai issues consultation paper on method of applying SUC math in spectrum sharing cases

Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday issued a discussion paper on the method and calculation for applying spectrum usage charges (SUC) in cases involving sharing of radiowaves. Floating the latest consultation paper titled 'Methodology of applying spectrum usage charges under the weighted average method of SUC assessment in cases of spectrum sharing', Trai asked stakeholders to submit their comments and counter comments on the issue by May 20 and June 3, respectively, "preferably in electronic form". The telecom department had urged the regulator to give recommendations on whether incremental 0.5 per cent in SUC rate in cases of sharing of spectrum should be applied only on specific band in which sharing is taking place, or to the overall weighted average rate of SUC, which is derived from all bands. " In this regard, a consultation paper on 'methodology of applying spectrum usage charges under weighted average method of SUC assessment, in cases of spectrum sharing' has been released seeking inputs from the stakeholders," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement. The telecom department on January 15, 2020 said the existing norms for sharing of access spectrum by operators provides that the SUC rate of each of the licencees post sharing increases by 0.5 per cent of the Adusted Gross revenue (AGR). "Department of Telecom (DoT) also informed that it has received representations requesting that incremental SUC rate of 0.5 per cent post sharing should be applied only to the particular spectrum band which has been allowed to be shared between the two licencees and not on the entire spectrum held by licencees, since sharing is allowed in a particular band," the Trai statement noted.

