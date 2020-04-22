Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sets wheat procurement target at 40.7 mn tonnes for 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:30 IST
Govt sets wheat procurement target at 40.7 mn tonnes for 2020-21

The Centre on Wednesday set the wheat procurement target at 40.7 million tonnes for the 2020-21 marketing year (April-March) as the country is expected to harvest a record 106.21 million tonnes of the grain this year. Harvesting of wheat, the main rabi crop, is underway amid COVID-19 lockdown situation. Already, farmers have harvested the crop in around 67 per cent of the total area under cultivation so far.

Although the wheat marketing year runs from April-March, the bulk of procurement is done in the first three months. State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake purchase at the MSP. Wheat procurement stood at 34.13 million tonnes during the 2019-20 marketing year. "The central government has given approval for procurement of 40.7 million tonnes of wheat and 11.29 million tonnes of rice in the 2020-21 rabi season," Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in his tweet.

The target has been finalised after assessing the crop estimate submitted by the wheat-growing states, a senior Food Ministry official said. For the ongoing marketing year, the wheat procurement target for Punjab has been set at 13.5 million tonness, Madhya Pradesh at 10 million tonne, Haryana at 9.5 million tonnes, Uttar Pradesh at 5.5 million tonnes and Rajasthan at 1.7 million tonnes, the official said.

A procurement target of 2 million tonnes each has been set for Uttarakhand and Bihar, while 50,000 tonnes each for Gujarat and other states like Himachal Pradesh for this year, he added. The Union Agriculture Ministry in its second estimate has pegged wheat output at a record 106.21 million tonnes for the current year, but wheat growing states are expecting much higher production at 118.41 million tonnes.

Besides, the central government has fixed a target of 11.29 million tonnes procurement of rice grown during the rabi season of this year. The target for Telangana has been fixed at 6.19 million tonnes and for Andhra Pradesh 2.19 million tonnes. The target is set at 9,50,000 tonnes for Odisha, 8,00,000 tonnes for West Bengal, 5,44,000 tonnes for Tamil Nadu, 3,35,000 tonnes for Maharashtra, 2,00,000 tonnes for Kerala, 67,000 tonnes for Assam and 12,000 tonnes for Karnataka during the 2020-21 marketing year.

It may be noted that rice grown during the kharif season is procured in huge quantities by the FCI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the countrys first military satellite into orbit.I think Iran needs to be he...

225 Iran evacuees airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh

A batch of 225 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and quarantined at an Armys wellness centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur was airlifted to the Leh air base on Wednesday. They were airlifted from the Jodhpur Air Force station. They all be...

Covid-19: HC suspends HIV positive murder convict's sentence by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended by four weeks the sentence of a murder convict who is suffering from HIV infection and sought to be released from jail on the ground that his immunity was low for surviving the on going coronavirus p...

Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that shes helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020