Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Transporters say hopeful of govt providing insurance cover for drivers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:50 IST
Lockdown: Transporters say hopeful of govt providing insurance cover for drivers

Transporters' body AIMTC on Wednesday said it has taken up various issues with the government, including providing insurance to truck drivers and co-workers, and is hopeful of a positive response. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the umbrella body of transporters that represents about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the officials today and discussed our demands of drivers and co-workers insurance, suspension of toll and reduction in diesel prices. We are hopeful of a positive announcement regarding insurance of drivers," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal told PTI. He said the officials were also apprised of reports of harassment and stopping of vehicles by authorities at various places despite the Ministry of Home Affairs directives with regard to operation of essential services.

The transporters have sought a relief package from the government, including giving Rs 15,000 to each driver to sustain his family during the COVID-19 lockdown. AIMTC further said due to fear, the drivers are reluctant to come back and alleged there is no assurance from the government regarding their safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the countrys first military satellite into orbit.I think Iran needs to be he...

225 Iran evacuees airlifted from Jodhpur to Leh

A batch of 225 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran and quarantined at an Armys wellness centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur was airlifted to the Leh air base on Wednesday. They were airlifted from the Jodhpur Air Force station. They all be...

Covid-19: HC suspends HIV positive murder convict's sentence by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended by four weeks the sentence of a murder convict who is suffering from HIV infection and sought to be released from jail on the ground that his immunity was low for surviving the on going coronavirus p...

Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that shes helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020