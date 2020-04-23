Left Menu
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals' plant resumes production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:03 IST
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd on Thursday said its plant has resumed production. The development assumes significance in the wake of relaxation of certain guidelines for industries to operate in the second phase of the lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19.

The plant started production from April 22, the company informed stock exchanges. Earlier, in a filing to BSE on April 16, the company had said that its plant has been made ready and in view of further relaxations it will start the plant by early next week.

On April 10, the company had informed the bourses that due to a minor maintenance issue in the refrigeration plant, the plant was shut down on April 7, “but we could not complete the job as per usual routine due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country as necessary spares and manpower were delayed. We have now programmed to restart the plant on Thursday (i.e., 16.04.2020)." Fresh guidelines were issued by the government last week for enforcing the second phase of the lockdown. The nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers produces all grades of soda ash and coproduces ammonium chloride fertilizer. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 4.45 apiece on BSE in morning trade, up 3.49 per cent from the previous close. PTI SID SID ANS ANS

