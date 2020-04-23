Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes operation of Goa plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:49 IST
Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes operation of Goa plant

Leading fertiliser firm Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Thursday said its Goa plant has started operation

In a filing to the BSE, the company said that "NPK-A plant has resumed operation effective April 22." In an earlier intimation to the bourses in March, the company had said that "considering the prevailing unprecedented circumstances caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ongoing advisories by the Goa State Government on complete lockdown, the NPK-A plant of the company is shut down till further intimation." Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 86.70 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, up 1.58 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some p...

Renault's first-quarter sales fall, outlook still unclear

French carmaker Renault on Thursday posted a 19.2 drop in first-quarter revenue to 10.13 billion euros 10.97 billion and said it was still too early to assess what impact the coronavirus crisis would have on its earnings this year.The group...

29 pc of retail investors never bought gold, but are open to buying it in future: WGC

The World Gold Councils latest India Retail Investor Insights report shows that 29 per cent of retail investors have never bought gold in the past but are open to the idea of buying gold in the future. Nearly 52 per cent of investors alread...

New female-centric series of 'Star Wars' in works at Disney

A new female-centric series of the much-loved space-opera franchise Star Wars is currently in works at the studios of Disney Plus. According to Variety magazine, the series is being spearheaded by Leslye Headland, co-creator and showrunner ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020