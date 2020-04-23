Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia committed to safeguarding its interests in S.China Sea - foreign minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:55 IST
Malaysia committed to safeguarding its interests in S.China Sea - foreign minister
Image Credit: Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Malaysia remains committed to safeguarding its interests and rights in the South China Sea, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Thursday, amid a standoff between Chinese and Malaysian vessels in the disputed waters. U.S. and Australian warships arrived in the South China Sea this week near an area where a Chinese government survey vessel has been operating close to a drillship contracted by Malaysian state oil company Petronas, regional security sources have said.

Hishammuddin said any disputes should be resolved through peaceful means. "While international law guarantees the freedom of navigation, the presence of warships and vessels in the South China Sea has the potential to increase tensions that in turn may result in miscalculations which may affect peace, security and stability in the region," Hishammuddin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some p...

Renault's first-quarter sales fall, outlook still unclear

French carmaker Renault on Thursday posted a 19.2 drop in first-quarter revenue to 10.13 billion euros 10.97 billion and said it was still too early to assess what impact the coronavirus crisis would have on its earnings this year.The group...

29 pc of retail investors never bought gold, but are open to buying it in future: WGC

The World Gold Councils latest India Retail Investor Insights report shows that 29 per cent of retail investors have never bought gold in the past but are open to the idea of buying gold in the future. Nearly 52 per cent of investors alread...

New female-centric series of 'Star Wars' in works at Disney

A new female-centric series of the much-loved space-opera franchise Star Wars is currently in works at the studios of Disney Plus. According to Variety magazine, the series is being spearheaded by Leslye Headland, co-creator and showrunner ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020