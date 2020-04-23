Triveni Turbine Turbine partially resumes operations at Bengaluru plants

Steam turbine maker Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) on Thursday announced the partial resumption of the operations of its plants in Bengaluru and stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure health and safety of its staff and other stakeholders. In view of various directives issued by the central/state governments on the exemptions from lockdown effective from April 20, 2020, by adhering to the guidelines for industrial units, the operations of the plants situated at Sompura and Peenya, Bengaluru, have partially resumed with effect from April 22, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of employees and other stakeholders while following stipulated protocols, the filing said. Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.