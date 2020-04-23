Lockdown: Delhi airport creates dedicated distribution facility for medical supplies

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:05 IST
The Delhi airport has been handling 20-22 cargo flights per day during the coronavirus lockdown and it has also created a dedicated facility for logistics, aggregation and distribution of medical supplies, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. The GMR group-led DIAL said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has designated the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as a major hub for import and distribution of medical supplies related to COVID-19. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 21,300 people and killed 680 people till now. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

"A 3,800 square meter unique dedicated distribution facility has been made operational at the Delhi airport by the DIAL within a record time of seven days," it mentioned in a press release. This facility performs logistics, aggregation and distribution of large consignments of medical supplies, which are being imported to India, the DIAL noted. At this facility, the first shipment consisting of 24 metric tonnes cargo arrived on Tuesday having 70,000 protective suits, it said. "The same is getting processed and aggregated at this distribution facility after sanitisation of each box. Further, the same will be distributed to various parts of the country," the DIAL stated.

Several such consignments are scheduled to flow in and get processed through the Delhi airport in the coming days comprising bodysuits, masks, hand gloves and goggles, the operator mentioned. The Delhi airport has been handling around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon, the DIAL stated.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, "We are honoured to be designated as the major hub for import and distribution of medical essentials at this time of crisis by the Ministry of Civil Aviation." PTI DSP KJ KJ KJ.

