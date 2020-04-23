Left Menu
Sebi again extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level executive vacancies amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:21 IST
Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for the post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month till May 31 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

The application window, which was opened from March 7-23, was extended till April 30, 2020. Now, it has been again extended till May 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in fresh notice.

"Due to the lockdown announced by government of India, the last date of online application and governance payment of fees has been revised," it added. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration. The applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams. For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master's degree in any discipline or bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

Last month, the regulator had also revised the examination dates for these posts. The phase I and phase II examinations had been rescheduled to July 4 and August 3, respectively.

Earlier, the examinations for phase I and phase II were scheduled for April 12 and May 3, respectively. Sebi has been easing several compliance requirements for listed companies in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions, including those related to travel.

