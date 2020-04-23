Alembic Pharma Q4 net profit up 81 pc to Rs 225 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 81 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 224.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 mainly on account of robust sales in international markets. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 1,206.83 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 926.95 crore for the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 829.12 crore as against Rs 584.37 crore for the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March this year rose to Rs 4,605.75 crore as against Rs 3,934.68 crore for the year ago period. "It was a remarkable year for the company where we recorded our highest revenue and profit ever. This was led by strong growth in the US generics business. During the fourth quarter we saw our India and rest of world (ROW) business also getting back to a robust growth," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 698.55 per scrip on BSE, up 9.56 per cent from its previous close..

