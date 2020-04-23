CoalMin asks CIL to keep output target at 710 MT in FY21

The Coal Ministry has directed state-owned Coal India Ltd to keep the output target for 2020-21 at 710 million tonnes (MT) in line with its goal to achieve 1 billion tonnes of fuel production by FY2024 as the government expects the fuel demand to pick up after the lockdown to contain coronavirus infection is lifted. "The demand of coal will pick up again after coronavirus lockdown, so I have directed CIL to keep the production and offtake targets at 710 MT for FY2020-21 in line with its goal to achieve one billion tonne coal production by FY 23-24," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Joshi set this target for the PSU while reviewing its performance on Wednesday through video conferencing. Coal India's (CIL) offtake target will also remain at 710 MT for this fiscal. Joshi also stressed upon consistency in coal production throughout the year and instructed CIL management to make all necessary preparations so that production doesn’t get affected even during monsoon season. He asked CIL authorities to provide quality coal to all consumers and make sure that sufficient coal is available at power plant during the year. The company’s over burden (OB) removal target for FY2020-21 was also set in the meeting at 1580 million cubic meters in alignment with its one billion tonnes plans.

OB removal refers to the removal of top soil to expose the coal seams making them ready for mining. "I am proud of our coal warriors who are toiling day and night to keep the lights on even during Corona Pandemic and hopeful that CIL will achieve all assigned targets on or before time. Government will extend all possible support to get the targets accomplished," Joshi added.

The minister also asked CIL management to approach the companies presently importing coal to cater their demand and advised to chalk out a detailed plan to substitute import of coal. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.