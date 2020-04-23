Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel posts Q4 profit of Rs 650 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:38 IST
Bharti Infratel posts Q4 profit of Rs 650 cr

Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel on Thursday posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 650 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had reported a profit of Rs 608 crore in the same period a year ago. The telecom tower company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 3,624 crore during the quarter. It had registered revenue of Rs 3,600 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. The company said it adopted a new accounting system from April 1, 2019 and hence the result for 2019-20 is not comparable with past periods. Bharti Infratel also extended the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24.  For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company posted net profit of Rs 3,299 crore. The revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 14,647 crore. "After a few tumultuous years, the Indian Telecom industry took much needed constructive measures in the year gone by in the form of tariff increases. This along with encouraging trends on overall wireless data consumption has led to enhanced focus on improving the quality of networks. "As a result, during the year both Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers witnessed an increase in gross additions both on towers and co-locations on a year-on-year basis," Bharti Infratel Chairman Akhil Gupta said in a statement. The company had a total 95,372 mobile towers, which included 42 per cent of the units managed by Indus Towers. "We believe this is a harbinger of the future especially as witnessed in the current environment of the Covid-19 crisis, where the nation's dependence on wireless networks has been further elevated," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Delhi Police received 782 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Thursday afternoon seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said. A total of 782 calls we...

SPECIAL REPORT-As virus advances, doctors rethink rush to ventilate

When he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Andre Bergmann knew exactly where he wanted to be treated the Bethanien hospital lung clinic in Moers, near his home in northwestern Germany. The clinic is known for its reluctance to put patients with b...

Transport of cement is main problem, says industrialist

Chennai, Apr 23 PTI India Cements Ltd vice-chairman N Srinivasan on Thursday informed the Tamil Nadu government that transporting cement was main problem during the ongoing lockdown and the company can resume operation once permission was g...

Google to make verification mandatory for all advertisers

Alphabet Incs Google said on Thursday all advertisers would have to complete a verification process before buying ad space on its platform, starting this summer, in a bid to make its ad practices more transparent.Advertisers will need to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020