ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:34 IST
Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it will launch mobile ATM services in Tamil Nadu after its successful launch in New Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi, aimed at serving customers at their respective residences in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The ATM vans would be stationed at various localities in consultations with the local government authorities and would offer the service till the lockdown ends, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The mobile ATMs have been deployed in Ranipet near Vellore under this initiative. Besides offering cash withdrawals, other facilities customers can avail include transfer of funds, PIN change among others.PTI VIJ SS ROH ROH

