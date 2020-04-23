ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs in TN

ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs in TNPTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:23 IST
Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it will launch mobile ATM services in Tamil Nadu after its successful launch in New Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi, aimed at serving customers at their respective residences in view of the lockdown. The ATM vans would be stationed at various localities in consultations with the local government authorities and would offer the service till the lockdown ends, ICICI Bank said in a statement.
The mobile ATMs have been deployed in Ranipet near Vellore under this initiative. Besides offering cash withdrawals, other facilities customers can avail include transfer of funds, PIN change among others.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- ICICI Bank
- New Delhi
- Tamil Nadu
- Varanasi
- Mumbai
- Vellore
ALSO READ
Sonalika Sets up Isolation Center in St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi
Sonalika sets up isolation center in St Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 738
NLC India mines in Tamil Nadu resume operations amid lockdown
AIIMS New Delhi Registrar tells RDA: No provision for an 'Opt-in' donation to PM CARES fund