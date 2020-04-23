Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:50 IST
ITPO announces relief measures for exhibition organisers

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) ITPO, the nodal trade fair organisation of the government, on Thursday announced relief measures for cancellation/re-schedulement of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The revised policy will be applicable to all the third-party fairs to be organised in Pragati Maidan for the period April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.  These steps would enable trade and industry to continue their participation in these difficult times, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said.  Under the relaxations, ITPO will not levy any penalty for cancellation/ re-schedulement/ reduction in space booked by third-party fair organisers up to March 2021, provided the request is received at least 90 days before the scheduled date of the event or date of notification of this order, whichever is later. ITPO will issue credit note to third-party fair organiser, which can be adjusted in their future event(s).  ITPO will also give discount of 20 per cent in the published/approved rentals to the third-party fair organisers for the events booked/re-scheduled during the same business period up to March 31, 2021.  The re-scheduled event in FY 2020-21 will need to pay the originally booked rentals or the published/approved rentals of the relevant business period, whichever is lower, it said.

