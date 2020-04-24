Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail project

Hungary, China sign loan deal for Budapest-Belgrade Chinese rail projectReuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:50 IST
Hungary and China have signed a loan agreement to finance the construction of a railway link between Budapest and Belgrade, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced in a video on his Facebook page on Friday.
Varga said the loan would carry a fixed interest rate and early repayment option but he did not say what the exact terms were.
Earlier this month, Hungary drafted legislation to classify all data included in contracts for the $2.1 billion, tax-payer funded Budapest-Belgrade rail project for 10 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China orders fall through
China sees slight rise in new coronavirus infections as imported cases jump
China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections
Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China orders fall through
China seeks to contain 'silent carriers' of coronavirus