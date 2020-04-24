Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: Bioplus Healthcare launches hand sanitiser under SterloMax brand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:50 IST
Bioplus Healthcare on Friday said it has launched hand sanitiser under its SterloMax brand to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The rub-in-hand disinfectant is available in two variants, SterloMax I with 75 per cent isopropyl alcohol and SterloMax E80 with 80 per cent ethanol as per WHO recommended formula, the company said in a statement.

SterloMax is already available through Flipkart and ShopClues and will also be available on Amazon by the end of the month, while it can also be purchased via BigBasket in Bengaluru, it added. The brand will soon be available in several pharmacies in South India, and pan-India within 90 days, the company said.

