Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark says $8 bln tunnel link to Germany will begin construction in January 2021

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:22 IST
Denmark says $8 bln tunnel link to Germany will begin construction in January 2021

Construction of the world's longest immersed tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany will begin in January next year, the Danish transport minister said on Friday.

The Femern Belt link, which includes an 18 kilometer long rail and road tunnel with an electrified double-track railway and a four-lane motorway, will connect the Danish island of Lolland and Puttgarden in Northern Germany. In contrast to a bored tunnel, an immersed tunnel is made up of hollow concrete elements, cast on land and assembled section by section at sea to form the tunnel.

Denmark's government first announced plans for the project in 2015 with a completion date in 2024, but the tunnel is now expected to open for traffic in 2029. The entire project is estimated to cost 52.6 billion Danish crowns ($7.6 billion) in 2015-prices, according to the Femern Belt Development fund.

In March, EU state aid regulators approved Danish financial support to the project, saying that the positive effects of the project would clearly outweigh any potential distortion of competition. Currently, travelers have to take a 45 minutes ferry ride to cross the Femern Belt, but when the construction is finished the strait can be crossed in only ten minutes by car or seven minutes by train.

($1 = 6.9343 Danish crowns)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...

Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Fi...

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centres door, seeking relief measures including interest-free l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020