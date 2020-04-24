UK says Iran’s ballistic missile launch is of significant concern

UK says Iran’s ballistic missile launch is of significant concernReuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:23 IST
The United Kingdom said on Friday that an Iranian satellite launch earlier this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution. "Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," a Foreign Office spokesman said.
"The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this," the spokesman said. "We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile programme, which is destabilising for the region and poses a threat to regional security," the Foreign Office spokesman said.
