Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britannia Industries shares rise 3.5 pc on dividend announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:49 IST
Britannia Industries shares rise 3.5 pc on dividend announcement

Stocks of Britannia Industries on Friday jumped 3.5 per cent after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The scrip rose 3.40 per cent to close at Rs 3,048.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.91 per cent to Rs 3,122.80. The stock climbed 3.51 per cent to close at Rs 3,051 on the NSE.

The board of the company in a meeting declared "interim dividend at 3,500 per cent - Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each - for the financial year 2019-20," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is May 2, 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before May 23, 2020..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...

Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Fi...

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centres door, seeking relief measures including interest-free l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020