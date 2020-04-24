Left Menu
Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:19 IST
Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv Direct and Bajaj Finserv Health - have donated Rs 5.07 crore towards the fund, the company said on Friday.

“The Bajaj Finserv companies have decided to match this contribution, thereby doubling the amount to Rs 10.15 crore which will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund,” the statement read. Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group.

The Bajaj Group had earlier pledged Rs 100 crore in the fight against COVID-19, of which close to Rs 40 crore is already operational through various projects in multiple geographies. The group along with its partners, is providing cooked meals daily to more than 40,000 homeless and underprivileged people in Pune and its immediate surrounding areas.

It has also provided more than 12,000 personal protective equipments (PPEs) to the government hospitals in Uttarakhand, Pune and its other operational areas. The group is actively working towards upgrading rural healthcare facilities, providing ventilators to multiple hospitals and raising awareness in rural pockets to fight the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected..

