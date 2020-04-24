Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:38 IST
Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

The Delhi airport will ensure strict adherence to social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume, with deployment of additional queue-managers, extra check-in area seats and use of coloured-tape and markers to maintain queue-gap, its operator DIAL said on Friday. The GMR group-led DIAL said it will continue to regularly sanitize the "high-contact surfaces" like chairs, elevators; close washrooms for cleaning every hour, install auto-dispensing sanitizers and encourage passengers to use the self-check-in facility. India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Consequently, all passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

To encourage compliance with social-distancing norms at the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it will deploy additional queue-managers at kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social-distancing markers. "Signage in coloured tape have been placed at various stand points and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain gap," the DIAL said in a statement. For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys would be disinfected after each use, it stated.

Additional seating arrangements will be made in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near immigration points, it noted. Regular sanitization of high-contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, trolleys, handles, trays and baggage belts inside the terminals is being carried out even now, and will continue when the airport reopens fully, the DIAL mentioned.

"Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitize all its surfaces," it stated. The DIAL will install auto-dispensing santizers in the terminals and in order to avoid crowding at check-in counters, and encourage passengers to either check-in at home or use self-check-in facility at the airport.

"The airport also plans to install UV (ultraviolet) machines to sanitize checked baggage," the operator said. The airport will also have facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers as per government directions, it stated.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, "The DIAL is going to continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distancing while in the queue." "The Delhi airport is also conducting training and assessments of key service personnel, running checks on major facilities, and performing risk evaluations to prepare for resuming operations,” he added..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020