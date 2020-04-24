US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.98 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 23,628.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.84 points, or 0.53%, at 2,812.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.32 points, or 0.42%, to 8,530.08 at the opening bell.