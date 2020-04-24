Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poultry meat sector to witness 4-5 pc de-growth in revenue in Q4 FY20: Icra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST
Poultry meat sector to witness 4-5 pc de-growth in revenue in Q4 FY20: Icra

The COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the domestic poultry industry, and the poultry meat segment is likely to witness 4-5 per cent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, according to a report. The industry incurred large net losses due to sharp decline in demand, realisation and profitability and rumours circulated in social media, linking poultry birds as possible vectors of the virus, further leading to the demand drop and hence realisations, ratings agency Icra said in its report. "We expect domestic broiler meat demand to be affected in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a marginal de-growth of 4-5 per cent in poultry meat revenues and table egg demand to moderate by 1-2 per cent in FY21. "Going forward, industry's transition to a chilled or frozen market would be crucial for increasing value addition as well as international trade where India currently has a negligible presence," Icra Vice President Ashish Modani said. Over the long-term, broiler volume growth will be supported by low per capita consumption, religious preference for chicken meat, year-round easy availability across the country, increasing disposable income, changing food habits, increasing health awareness and poultry being one of the cheapest sources of protein, he added. Owing to sharp decline in realisations during the fourth quarter of FY20, players incurred contribution losses and sold birds below their cost price (due to perishable nature of products). Restricted logistics due to lockdown led to supply glut in the local market, further adding to pressure on realisations and consequently, sizable losses in the last 2-3 months wiped out almost all profit booked during nine months of FY20, he said. "Also, the liquidity position of several small contract farmers and integrators have been impacted with some going out of the business due to limited financial flexibility. The pressure is likely to sustain during the first half, with industry hoping for recovery towards the end of second quarter of FY21," he added. In terms of industry dynamics, India is currently the fourth largest poultry producer in volume terms, though per capita consumption is still one of the lowest in the world. Domestic poultry industry can broadly be divided as broiler meat and table egg with other poultry meat forming a marginal proportion of the overall market, the report said. The total broiler market size was estimated at 4.7 million tonnex (carcass weight), translating into volume growth of 2 per cent year-on-year during CY 2019.

At a per capita meat consumption of 3.4 kg per annum, the total broiler meat market size was over Rs 85,000 crore in terms of retail price. The domestic table egg production for CY2019 was estimated at 109 billion, translating to per capita consumption of 80 eggs per annum and market size of over Rs 45,000 crore, it added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU accused of risking climate goals with 'no strings attached' state handouts

The European Union is facing pressure from environmentalists and lawmakers to attach conditions to state aid packages to protect climate goals, as countries pump cash into ailing firms and polluting sectors during the coronavirus pandemic. ...

UN wants leaders to work together against virus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is joining leaders from the European Union and beyond to ensure all countries get the tools to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke during a virtual launch event co-hosted by French President Emmanu...

Global leaders back WHO's plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

Global leaders voiced their support on Friday for a World Health Organization WHO initiative to speed the development of drugs and vaccines to tackle COVID-19.Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the disease pandemic caused by the n...

RCC starts cancer treatment centre at TN district hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the Regional Cancer Centre here has started a cancer treatment centre at the Kanyakumari district hospital in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of cancer patients there and surroundin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020