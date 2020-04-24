Left Menu
COVID-19: HCL sets up disaster management-data analytics centre for Tamil Nadu govt

IT group HCL on Friday said it has partnered the Tamil Nadu government to set up a Disaster Management-Data Analytics Centre to strengthen the state's disaster management efforts amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Noida-based group is also helping to improve and expand the state's disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgradation, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms, a statement said. The Disaster Management Centre of the Tamil Nadu government (in Chepauk, Chennai) is responsible for the overall management of disasters across the entire state. The Disaster Management-Data Analytics Centre will help capture data trends from across all districts of Tamil Nadu in real time and display them live to inform the government's future decisions on degree of response needed for each district and, also for graded relaxation of the current lockdown to resume economic activities, the statement said.

HCL is also helping upgrade the existing call centre (helpline 1070) that delivers the first level of response in any emergency in the state. HCL is implementing an Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) system to effectively route calls between different government departments and, also put in place an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to help direct the queries to the appropriate state helplines. It is also building a case flow system to track caller identity, immediate needs and follow through with relevant departments to solve their issues within defined turnaround time, the statement said.

Besides, HCL will extend interim support through manpower assistance to respond to calls and provide first level response for administrative issues including queries on food shortage and availability, support to migrant population, differently abled and elderly, respond to queries related to health and issues related to transport movement among others, it added..

