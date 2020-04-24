Left Menu
Development News Edition

MRF commits Rs 25 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:55 IST
MRF commits Rs 25 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Tyre maker MRF on Friday said it has pledged Rs 25 crore to suport various initiatives to combat coronavirus pandemic. The support would be in the form of contribution to the PM Cares Fund at the central level, and support to various state governments where the company's factories are located, MRF Ltd said in a statement.

The company's board has committed Rs 25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of COVID pandemic, it added. The capital will also be utilised for direct district level projects undertaken to provide relief in various forms, including providing medicines, personal protective equipment for medical and relief personnel and also weaker sections of society, sanitisation of areas, distribution of essentials to migrant labour and local communities, MRF said.

The company's management team will be working with district level authorities to roll the relief activities that are being supported directly, it added. "COVID-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has faced. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments to support the communities," the tyre maker said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 predictions

The run on running backs is coming, but it wont be the only position blitzed in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not a single safety or tight end went off the board among the top 32 and it took the final pick Thursday for the first r...

Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straight weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 racked up losses for the second consecutive week on Friday, weighed down by falling oil majors BP and Shell while retail sales data showed the scale of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.A report that Gilead S...

2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 2

Running backs went untouched during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the position figures to be a popular one when the draft resumes on Friday night. The top 20 available prospects entering Round 2, per Field Level Medias pre-draf...

FIFA to give members $150m of virus relief funds

FIFA will release USD 150 million 139 million euros to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday. FIFA said that all operational funding for 2019 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020