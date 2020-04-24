MRF commits Rs 25 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Tyre maker MRF on Friday said it has pledged Rs 25 crore to suport various initiatives to combat coronavirus pandemic. The support would be in the form of contribution to the PM Cares Fund at the central level, and support to various state governments where the company's factories are located, MRF Ltd said in a statement.

The company's board has committed Rs 25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of COVID pandemic, it added. The capital will also be utilised for direct district level projects undertaken to provide relief in various forms, including providing medicines, personal protective equipment for medical and relief personnel and also weaker sections of society, sanitisation of areas, distribution of essentials to migrant labour and local communities, MRF said.

The company's management team will be working with district level authorities to roll the relief activities that are being supported directly, it added. "COVID-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has faced. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments to support the communities," the tyre maker said.