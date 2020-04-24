Left Menu
India Post designs 22 routes connecting 75 cities to deliver essentials faster

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:19 IST
The Department of Posts has designed a road network covering 22 long routes of over 500 kilometres touching 75 cities across states for faster delivery of essential items. The postal department will use its fleet of vans to deliver essential items on these routes. Earlier delivery of postal items like mails, parcels using these vans was carried out within city limits only. "A National Road Transport network was designed with 22 long routes of over 500 kilometres interspersed with 34 interstate/intra-state schedules touching over 75 cities across the country. This initiative will now ensure that there is a movement of essential items within the country as the Department of Posts will be able to deliver parcels carrying essential items anywhere in the country," the postal department said in a statement.

India Post, the brand name for Department of Posts (DoP) services, in normal circumstances uses passenger flights and trains, cargo flights etc for sending items from one city to another. The Department of Posts has already taken a number of initiatives to ensure supplies of essential items including medicines, coronavirus testing kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs and medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators to all corners of the country, the statement said. Minister of State for communications and HRD Sanjay Dhotre on Friday took a review meeting of the DoP and expressed satisfaction at the various measures undertaken and exhorted the Postal Department to exert itself to the utmost in the service of the Nation while observing all norms of social distancing. "The Minister was informed that most of the Post Offices across the country except those in the containment zone are functional and delivering services. Special priority is being given to the delivery of essential items including medicines, COVID-19 test kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs and medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators," the DoP said in a separate statement. Several State Postal units like Gujarat, UP, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal have entered into tie-ups with Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Director General of Health Services, online pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of test kits, the statement said.

