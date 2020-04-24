Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:42 IST
Aavin steps up measures to serve public amid lockdown

The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd, popularly known as 'AAVIN', on Friday said it has stepped up measures to ensure supply of milk and milk products to public during the lockdown, which include tying up with online food ordering platform providers and super markets. Noting that supply of dairy and dairy products have been exempted by the Central and State governments, Aavin said milk was being supplied to public through its own retailers and also by setting up temporary shops.

Aavin said with a minimum sum of Rs 1,000 a retailer can become an authorised Aavin milk supplier. Commercial establishments are asked to make use of this opportunity, an official release said, adding it has witnessed a spurt in delivery of milk to 24.50 lakh per day from the earlier 22.50 lakh litres.

The company said from Friday it had commenced delivery of its dairy products through Zomato, Dunzo so that Aavin products would be available to customers without any disruption. Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K T Rajenthra Balaji appealed to the public to make use of this opportunity in view of the lock-down, the release added.

