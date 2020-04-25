Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the world is fighting against the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the globe are vouching to eat at least two eggs daily to boost immunity level in the body. So, the #EggsForImmunity is setting the trend for a healthy lifestyle on social media platforms.

It is being said that most of the quarantine facilities across the world are offering their patients who are recovering from the infection two eggs daily along with their meals. Amid lockdown, an online challenge, namely, #EatEggsForImmunityChallenge is being followed by many netizens who are making posts, singing songs, showing off their culinary skills and more.

The challenge is also finding itself on favorable grounds with more and more people joining the frenzy day by day. "I stumbled upon this campaign for eggs when I got tagged in the #EatEggsForImmunity challenge. That's when I checked out their microsite to understand more. Besides, I did a quick audit on social media by tracking their hashtag to realise that this campaign is actually creating a buzz through various contests, interesting user generated videos. They seem to have pivoted Tik-Tok platform for greater inbound UGC, tied it up neatly with contests", said Sudhakar Rao, a brand strategist from Hyderabad who has been following the campaign closely.

"Based on the campaign trail, I think they would have spent anywhere around 7.5 million Rs (my guess) resulting in such a huge traction, groundswell of follower base on Instagram, YouTube etc. In my assessment this one can easily be bracketed among the well-flying performance marketing campaigns", he added. "To me this campaign,apart from being a veritable case study, is also striking the right chord to the cause of building immunity, especially in such trying times of Coronavirus outbreak", added Rao.

Besides, the challenge also went viral on famous the social media platform - TikTok. The users have so far uploaded at least a dozen videos and garnered over a million views on the short video sharing app. On the other side of the spectrum, we have twitter trends, where the hashtag is raking up its due share of tweets and retweets. Generating over 25 million impressions in a span of a week a remarkable feat by the standards of the Twitterati.

Needless to say, Facebook and Instagram have also found themselves gathering traction with the hashtag. Over three million people have already seen at least one post or have engaged themselves with a post on both the platforms, judging by the statistics. Amidst chaotic and silly viral challenges, the #EatEggsForImmunityChallenge seems to be a very sensible thing the netizens are upto nowadays.

The fact that the trend is picking up hints towards greater amount of awareness the people have been showing when it comes to leading healthy lives and becoming fitter and better. This public interest campaign is, right now, seeing some bright days and the online population of this country also seems to have taken quite the liking to eggs.

With photos of yummy dishes to fact sharing by users and rap songs on eggs to egg knowledge contests, social media is currently filled with eggs and their benefits. It surely can be said refreshing to see the public opening themselves to the idea of a healthier lifestyle. You can follow the campaign handles at @eggsforimmunity on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok & YouTube.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)