Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neighbourhood, standalone shops allowed to open during lockdown, but not markets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:58 IST
Neighbourhood, standalone shops allowed to open during lockdown, but not markets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Neighborhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas have been allowed to open during the ongoing lockdown but those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3. In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open.

In a late-night order on Friday, the Home Ministry also said malls continue to remain shut but markets in rural areas can open. However, the opening of shops located in COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms, and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Home Ministry said "all shops, including neighborhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown. The ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50 percent of strength.

However, single and multi-brands shall continue to remain closed in these areas also. "All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 percent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory" will be allowed to function.

In a statement on Saturday, the home ministry said the order implies that in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops as shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets and market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.

"It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. "It is further clarified that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management," it said.

Liquor shop license is given under the Excise Act of the states while those shops which are allowed to open operate under the Shops and Establishments Act of the states. "As specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, whether rural or urban, which are declared as containment zones by respective States and Union Territories," the statement said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the Coronavirus endemic. It was further extended till May 3.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhis Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 ...

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gand...

I'll keep my options open: Beth Mooney on multiple offers from Big Bash clubs

Australian womens cricketer Beth Mooney revealed that she has received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs and said that she will keep her options open before making any decision. Mooney, who represents Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League, pla...

Ramzan at the time of Covid-19: Srinagar streets, mosques remain deserted

The streets and roads in Srinagar, on the first day of Ramzan, wore a deserted look on Saturday as the country continues to be in lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Mosques and shrines in the city, usually bustling with pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020