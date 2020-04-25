JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Raj, MP, Haryana, Guj

JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Raj, MP, Haryana, GujPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:07 IST
JK Cement on Saturday said it has received permission from authorities to commence operations at its manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana along with its new project site at Gujarat. Operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after initiating all necessary safety measures for workmen and employees, as stipulated by government authorities, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing. The company has put in place requisite safety measures for workers and employees at the plants and offices as per the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and shall comply with all the directions issued by authorities from time to time, it added. On March 23, the company had said it has shut production and office operations at its facilities at Nimbahera, Mangrol, and Gotan located in Rajasthan; Jharli in Haryana; Katni in Madhya Pradesh and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect till further notice in the wake of steps taken by authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Haryana
- Rajasthan
- Gujarat
- COVID
- Uttar Pradesh
- Aligarh
- Katni
ALSO READ
Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief
Efforts to contain desert locusts in East Africa forging ahead despite COVID-19
Women’s rights made over decades in danger due to COVID-19: UN chief
Poor countries must take steps to avert debt wrought by COVID-19: UN report
High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief