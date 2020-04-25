Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Raj, MP, Haryana, Guj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:07 IST
JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Raj, MP, Haryana, Guj
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JKCementIndia)

JK Cement on Saturday said it has received permission from authorities to commence operations at its manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana along with its new project site at Gujarat. Operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after initiating all necessary safety measures for workmen and employees, as stipulated by government authorities, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing. The company has put in place requisite safety measures for workers and employees at the plants and offices as per the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and shall comply with all the directions issued by authorities from time to time, it added. On March 23, the company had said it has shut production and office operations at its facilities at Nimbahera, Mangrol, and Gotan located in Rajasthan; Jharli in Haryana; Katni in Madhya Pradesh and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect till further notice in the wake of steps taken by authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhis Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 ...

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gand...

I'll keep my options open: Beth Mooney on multiple offers from Big Bash clubs

Australian womens cricketer Beth Mooney revealed that she has received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs and said that she will keep her options open before making any decision. Mooney, who represents Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League, pla...

Ramzan at the time of Covid-19: Srinagar streets, mosques remain deserted

The streets and roads in Srinagar, on the first day of Ramzan, wore a deserted look on Saturday as the country continues to be in lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Mosques and shrines in the city, usually bustling with pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020