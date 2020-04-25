Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on six entities for fraudulent trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:03 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on six entities for fraudulent trade

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a total penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on six individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Mapro Industries. The regulator through an order levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh each on six persons — Bijay Kumar Chourasia, Shyam Kanheyalal Vyas, Jyoti Jha, Mukund Kumar Jha, Satyendra Kumar Jha and Prem Lata Nahar.

Sebi had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Mapro Industries between November 2013 and June 2014. The probe found that these entities were engaged in artificial and non-genuine trades with a view to manipulate the price of MIL. Such trades created a misleading impression of stock price increase.

By indulging in such trades, they have violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, Sebi said on Friday. In separate orders, Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and 8 lakh on the brokerage houses, Arihant Futures & Commodities Pvt Ltd and Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, respectively for misusing clients' funds.

During the probe, Sebi found that Arihant Futures and Kantilal Chhaganlal have misused the clients' funds with credit balance for meeting obligations of debit balance clients. By doing so, they have violated the provisions of SCRA (Securities Contracts Regulation Act).

In an another order, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Era Infra Engineering for disclosures lapses. The firm did not submit compliance certificate to the exchanges and did not give make submission about investors complaints to the bourses within specified time as required under LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

Separately, the regulator has slapped a fine of 3 lakh on Viking Industries for failing to make disclosure to 20 Microns Ltd and exchanges when its shareholding in the company crossed 5 per cent threshold thereby violating the provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) and PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms. PTI AST SP BAL BAL.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

"No evidence" yet that recovered COVID patients cannot be reinfected - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Saturday that there was currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.In a statement, the United Nations ag...

Coffee makes you more sensitive to sweetness, study suggests

Coffee lovers with a penchant for dark chocolate now have a scientific explanation as to why the two are a perfect match A recent study has found that sweet food feels even sweeter if taken after drinking coffee. This is shown by the result...

'Doctor Strange 2' moves to March 2022, 'Spider-Man 3' delayed till November 2021

Disney and Marvel Studios have pushed back the release of Benedict Cumberbatchs much-awaited Doctor Strange sequel to March 2022. Titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sam Raimi-directed movie will now bow out worldwide on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020