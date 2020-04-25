Left Menu
Boeing pulls out of Embraer merger talks -sources

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:38 IST
Boeing Co has told the Brazilian planemaker Embraer that Embraer has not met conditions needed to complete a civil aerospace tie-up, meaning the $4.2 billion deal is off for the foreseeable future, two people familiar with the matter said.

In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to an April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80% of Embraer's commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.

Boeing later confirmed the decision. Embraer, the world's third largest planemaker, declined to comment.

