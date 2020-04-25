Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Airport announces safety measures for post-lockdown period

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:55 IST
Mumbai Airport announces safety measures for post-lockdown period

AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai airport on Saturday announced a slew of safety measures for resumption of commercial air passenger services in the post-lockdown period. The airport has formulated SOPs for post-lockdown safety of the passengers like social distancing, stringent thermal screening, positioning temporary quarantine centres, sanitising and disinfecting the airport to ensure safety and well-being of the passengers, once operations resume, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

MIAL is the joint venture company, managing and operating the city airport. To enable safety precautions at the airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) plans to maintain social distancing through distinctive markings at both the terminals -- T1 and T2, maintaining 1.5 meters distance between each passenger as per the social distancing norms issued by the aviation regulator DGCA, MIAL said.

The special markings will be spread across the entry gate, check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, food courts, lounge area and the boarding area amongst others. Furthermore, the seating arrangements at the food court as well as in the terminal building are reshuffled in a manner that promotes social distancing, it said. Additionally,  the airport authorities have also created quarantine centres at both T1 and T2 in case of any passenger showing symptoms of the coronavirus during the screening, which will be conducted before entering the terminal building.

The airport will be assigning their personnel to assist travellers at the self check-in kiosks to help with the boarding copy and other details along with stationing hand sanitisers at all the touchpoints, it added. In a bid to enhance passenger safety and lower the chances of spread of the virus, MIAL puts special emphasis on the need for passengers to wear masks and gloves during the entire course of their travel, the airport operator said, adding that it also encourages passengers to check-in online from their home or office, the use of card payment transaction and contactless payment at the airport restaurants and retail stores.

The operator also said that in the initial phase of resuming operations, the airport will be functioning with 50 per cent staff strength as per the government directives. The airport maintenance staff have been provided with renewed and effective cleaning procedures to efficiently sanitise and disinfect the terminal building, including the vital areas where human hands come to play such as elevator buttons, escalators, immigration counters, to name a few.

Regular stakeholder meetings are being held to ensure compliance across the board, and specialized training sessions are conducted for all airport personnel, it said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has set up a COVID-19 control room at the assembly secretariat here to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conferen...

Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit

Boeing Co on Saturday said it had canceled a 4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer, unraveling years of work on what the Brazilian planemaker expected to be a transformative move. Boeings statement confirmed a Reut...

Nepal observes 2015 quake anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown

Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake on Saturday with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020