ACT Fibernet donates 1 lakh masks to BBMP

ACT Fibernet on Saturday said it has donated 1 lakh face masks to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to safeguard the health staff and workers fighting against COVID-19. The masks were personally handed over by the company CEO Bala Maddali to Mayor of Bengaluru Gautam Jain, ACT Fibernet said in a statement.

The severity of the pandemic has been affecting people across Bengaluru at large, making the efforts of these health workers and staff even more critical at this juncture, it said. "This is the largest contribution of masks by a single organisation. When they could have done it on their own, they found it more responsible to join hands with BBMP," the Mayor said.

ACT offers cable, broadband and enterprise services..