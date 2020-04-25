COVID-19: Highways Min asks truckers to take precautions to avoid infection;releases video

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Saturday asked truckers to take all possible precautions while transporting essential goods across the country. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also released an animation video with illustration of 'Dos and Don'ts' for Truck/Lorry Drivers as they handle increasing movements of goods across the country. "Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Ministry has released an illustrative animation video which provides for broad Dos and Don'ts for truck/lorry drivers as they are handling trips to transport essential goods across the country.

"The animation calls upon people to respect and cooperate with truck/lorry drivers who are working to ease life by transporting essential goods and medicines in the scenario when Government had to extend lockdown to curb COVID-19 and save lives," the ministry said in a statement. The Dos and Don'ts issued in the form of graphic animation which urges drivers to maintain personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible, to wear a mask while driving/exiting the vehicle and wash it with soap and water after use.

It also urges them to "Use 70 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitizer while driving/exiting the vehicle" and to "not to travel with extra passengers other than a helper and a driver as per the rules" besides maintaining social distancing. "Avoid coming in close contact with people at check posts/loading-unloading points/restaurants, etc," it urges them while asking to sanitise vehicles every day.